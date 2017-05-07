The economic stimulus of Obamacare
The New York Times devotes front-page space to the obvious today: Ending Obamacare not only could cost lives and good health for many Americans it could damage the economy. The outsize economic role of the American health care industry heightens the risks posed by the Republicans' effort in Washington to repeal the Affordable Care Act, enacted in 2010 under President Barack Obama, and it comes at a delicate moment for the broader economy.
