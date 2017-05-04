The Best of Times

"Phones and internet are down at work. How were people reporters before there was an internet? How did they tweet gifs?" "Gather around, kiddies, and I'll tell you a story about reporting in the days before social media, before the internet, before email, even before fax machines!" It was 35 years ago this week that I graduated from Harding ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.