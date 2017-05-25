Teen pleads not guilty in Arkansas toddler's fatal shooting
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in the death of a 2-year-old Little Rock girl who was fatally shot last year. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the teen's attorney appeared Wednesday in court on behalf of his client, who is charged with capital murder and six counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle in the death of Ramiya Reed.
