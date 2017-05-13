Submarine Memorial Dedication At Pea Ridge
"It makes you real happy to be an American when you see stuff like this," said Navy veteran and Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition President Peter Rathmell. Rathmell is talking about the unveiling of the Mark 37 torpedo monument that was dedicated Saturday at Pea Ridge Intermediate School; it was erected by VFW Post 8109.
