Submarine Memorial Dedication At Pea ...

Submarine Memorial Dedication At Pea Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

"It makes you real happy to be an American when you see stuff like this," said Navy veteran and Northwest Arkansas Veterans Coalition President Peter Rathmell. Rathmell is talking about the unveiling of the Mark 37 torpedo monument that was dedicated Saturday at Pea Ridge Intermediate School; it was erected by VFW Post 8109.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Ashamed 35,638
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC