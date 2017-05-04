Springdale man returns home after cycling accident has kept him hospitalized for months
Springdale native, Arkansas graduate and former Navy seal Josh Fohner is coming home this week after a cycling accident in Colorado has kept him hospitalized for the last seven months. Josh was diagnosed with a Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI, after he was hit by a car on his way to the gym in September of 2016.
