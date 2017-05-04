Springdale man returns home after cyc...

Springdale man returns home after cycling accident has kept him hospitalized for months

Springdale native, Arkansas graduate and former Navy seal Josh Fohner is coming home this week after a cycling accident in Colorado has kept him hospitalized for the last seven months. Josh was diagnosed with a Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI, after he was hit by a car on his way to the gym in September of 2016.

