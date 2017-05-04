Some rivers receding, but Mississippi...

Some rivers receding, but Mississippi River remains high

12 hrs ago

Floodwaters are receding in many hard-hit Midwestern communities, but the worst is yet to come on the Mississippi River. Heavy rain last weekend prompted a sudden rise in rivers in the central U.S. Nine deaths have been blamed on floods and flash floods.

