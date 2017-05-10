Separate crashes in Arkansas fatal to...

Separate crashes in Arkansas fatal to 3 motorcyclists

A 32-year-old man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on a roadway in Bryant, according to police. In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sponer of Benton was traveling west on Shobe Road at Brookwood Road.

