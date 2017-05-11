Sean Spicer has been missing from bri...

Sean Spicer has been missing from briefings this week. Here's why

If you've been missing your daily dose of White House press secretary Sean Spicer, it's because President Donald Trump's chief spokesman has been serving the country in another way: He's been on Navy Reserve duty. Spicer's commitment for monthly service occasionally pulls him away from his high-profile job as the public face of the Trump administration.

