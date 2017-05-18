School accountability, Arkansas-style...

School accountability, Arkansas-style: Virtual profits despite faulty math, low scores

Short version of article this morning in Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the unanimous recommendation of a s tate Education Department panel to allow the Arkansas Virtual Academy , a "virtual charter school," expand enrollment from 2,000 to 3,000 students: A school that has been unable for months to provide a consistent and accurate enrollment count and which scores at virtually every grade below state averages got a vote to expand by 50 percent. The Little Rock School District, meanwhile, remains under state control and will remain so if devoted foes like state School Board members Diane Zook and Brett Williamson continue to hold sway.

