Raw feelings in the Arkansas Justice Building over workload, pay

16 hrs ago

Strained relations between the Arkansas Supreme Court and the Arkansas Court of Appeals broke into public view this week. As I reported yesterday on my daily newscast , people are talking about a Court of Appeals ruling that complained about the Supreme Court dumping the judicial drudge work of considering prisoner appeals for post-conviction relief on the Court of Appeals.

Chicago, IL

