Rapper Travis Scott arrested in northwest Arkansas
Police in Rogers say in a Facebook post that the music artist, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested following a concert Saturday night on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. Police say Webster encouraged people to bypass security and rush the stage, resulting in injuries to a security guard, a police officer and several others.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|28 min
|Guest
|35,684
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
