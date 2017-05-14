Rapper Travis Scott arrested in north...

Rapper Travis Scott arrested in northwest Arkansas

Police in Rogers say in a Facebook post that the music artist, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested following a concert Saturday night on charges of inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor. Police say Webster encouraged people to bypass security and rush the stage, resulting in injuries to a security guard, a police officer and several others.

