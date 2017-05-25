President Trump's 2018 budget proposal expected to hit Arkansas with cuts
President Trump's proposed 2018 budget - while it includes increased funding for the military, tax cuts for the wealthy and funding to begin building a border wall with Mexico, also includes deep cuts to countless programs that have a major effect on Arkansas. Several low-income assistance programs, referred to as "entitlements," will either see the axe completely or have their budgets slashed.
