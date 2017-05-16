Pitsch announces for Fort Smith Senat...

Pitsch announces for Fort Smith Senate seat

Read more: Arkansas Times

Republican Rep. Mathew Pitsch , the House majority leader, has announced that he'll run for the Senate District 8 seat currently held by Sen. Jake File s of Fort Smith. Files, who's been in the Senate since 2011, hasn't announced re-election plans as far as I know.

