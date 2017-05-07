PIA to suspend Karachi-Mumbai flights...

PIA to suspend Karachi-Mumbai flights from May 11

The Oak Ridge Observer

Pakistan International Airlines on Sunday said it has initiated a probe against a senior pilot who slept during an international flight handing over the aircraft to a trainee pilot. The airline was initially reluctant to take action against Hashmi, a former president of the highly influential Pakistan Air Lines Pilots Association , but later caved in to "pressure from above".

