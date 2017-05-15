Ozone awareness key to Ditch the Keys Week

Preserving Arkansans' lung health is a goal of the annual Ditch the Keys Week, so it's not excessively weird that this year's key-ditching schedule coincides with a bike tour led by the history-conscious Preserve Arkansas. Held every May, the one-week key-ditching campaign encourages central Arkansas residents to start thinking early about ways to reduce the amount of ground-level ozone that will be generated in high summer when air-borne pollutants heat up on sweltering, stifling days.

