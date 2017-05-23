On Lyme disease, recognition urged; it goes undiagnosed, Arkansas governor told
Arkansans who advocated for state recognition of Lyme disease watched Gov. Asa Hutchinson sign an official proclamation Monday, and urged him to do more. There have been only two confirmed cases of the tick-borne disease in the Natural State in the past decade, though Hutchinson was told that is due to poor awareness in the medical community, not actual prevalence.
