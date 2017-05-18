NWA Festival Draws Tech Devlopers, Students
The Northwest Arkansas Tech Festival drew developers and students Thursday with the hopes of bringing more attention to STEM careers. "I see that they want it and so getting exposed about what we're actually doing here and what are some career paths," Daigle said.
