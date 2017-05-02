Number of Arkansas Storm-Related Fata...

Number of Arkansas Storm-Related Fatalities Rises to 5

A north-central Arkansas volunteer fire chief died after being struck by a vehicle early on April 30 while working as heavy thunderstorms moved through, one of five confirmed storm-related fatalities in the state, an official said. At least four other people were killed and two children are missing as a result of storms that produced at least one tornado in the state.

