Number of Arkansas Storm-Related Fatalities Rises to 5
A north-central Arkansas volunteer fire chief died after being struck by a vehicle early on April 30 while working as heavy thunderstorms moved through, one of five confirmed storm-related fatalities in the state, an official said. At least four other people were killed and two children are missing as a result of storms that produced at least one tornado in the state.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Emily here again
|35,504
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|Mon
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|Mon
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Apr 21
|A Hole
|2
