No word from U.S. Supreme Court on same-sex-parent birth certificate case

8 hrs ago

The U.S. Supreme Court decisions today included no word on a pending case from Arkansas challenging the state's refusal to list both parents in a same-sex married couple on a child's birth certificate without a separate court proceeding. The Supreme Court docket indicates the case was ready for the court's conference last week, but no decision on the case was made.

Chicago, IL

