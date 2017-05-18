NAACP president to leave office as group undertakes changes

Sources tell The Associated Press that Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization'... After a car barreled down the crowded sidewalks of Times Square, killing a teenage tourist and leaving 22 people injured, some New Yorkers are calling for the installation of more protective bollards at the ends of... After a car barreled down the crowded sidewalks of Times Square, killing a teenage tourist and leaving 22 people injured, some New Yorkers are calling for the installation of more protective bollards at the ends of city sidewalks. Rep. Jason Chaffetz was a determined investigator of the Obama administration and of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server from his seat as chairman of a House oversight committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.