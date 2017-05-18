NAACP president to leave office as group undertakes changes
Sources tell The Associated Press that Brooks will not be returning as the civil rights organization'... After a car barreled down the crowded sidewalks of Times Square, killing a teenage tourist and leaving 22 people injured, some New Yorkers are calling for the installation of more protective bollards at the ends of... After a car barreled down the crowded sidewalks of Times Square, killing a teenage tourist and leaving 22 people injured, some New Yorkers are calling for the installation of more protective bollards at the ends of city sidewalks. Rep. Jason Chaffetz was a determined investigator of the Obama administration and of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server from his seat as chairman of a House oversight committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|47 min
|Mellissa
|36,012
|construction
|Fri
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC