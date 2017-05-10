Mumps on rise in U.S., say officials

Mumps on rise in U.S., say officials

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Health officials have surmised that the vaccine for mumps is not fully effective, explaining wide-ranging reports of the viral infection with at least three states recording more than 300 cases each since Jan. 1. Mumps has been reported in 42 states and the District of Columbia, despite a high compliance rate for vaccinations against the viral infection across the country. "What we're seeing is that the mumps vaccine is not perfect, that's what we're seeing nationwide," said Paul Throne, manager of the Office of Immunization and Child Profile, Health Promotion and Communications at Washington state's Department of Health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Now_What- 35,551
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue kennie23 46
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) Mon just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC