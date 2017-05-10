Mumps on rise in U.S., say officials

Health officials have surmised that the vaccine for mumps is not fully effective, explaining wide-ranging reports of the viral infection with at least three states recording more than 300 cases each since Jan. 1. Mumps has been reported in 42 states and the District of Columbia, despite a high compliance rate for vaccinations against the viral infection across the country. "What we're seeing is that the mumps vaccine is not perfect, that's what we're seeing nationwide," said Paul Throne, manager of the Office of Immunization and Child Profile, Health Promotion and Communications at Washington state's Department of Health.

