Much of Arkansas faces enhanced risk for severe weather over holiday weekend
The northern half of Arkansas faces an enhanced risk for severe weather during the Memorial Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Arkansas as motorists pack their bags and travel this Memorial Day weekend, meteorologists say.
