More tangles in the church-state scandal at Ecclesia College

14 hrs ago

CAN I GET A WITNESS: Rep. Bob Ballinger's advocacy of tax money for Ecclesia College should disqualify his law firm from representing the college, a new lawsuit filing says. The tangled web of Ecclesia College , the Bible school favored by hundreds of thousands of dollars n taxpayer money, some now tied to federal bribery indictments, has grown still more tangled.

