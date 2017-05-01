More newspaper closures in Central Arkansas
Gatehouse Media has announced the effective end of five newspapers in Central Arkansas. An article on the newspaper's Arkansas News website says seven existing weekly newspapers will combine to form two weekly newspapers - one for Pulaski County and one for Lonoke County - effective May 10. In Lonoke County, the Cabot Star-Herald, Lonoke Democrat and The Carlisle Independent will combine into the Lonoke County Democrat and will be distributed on Wednesdays.
