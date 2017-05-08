Monday's open line

Monday's open line

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Recurrence of a neurological injury has prompted Rawleigh Williams, a star running back for the Razorbacks, to play no more football. Arkansas Business reports here on a federal court filing Wednesday that shows a second person has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme to help a major contractor of the state Department of Human Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min BARNEYII 35,509
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 17 hr Show phartzz 45
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) 18 hr just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC