Marijuana, casino ballot proposals in Arkansas are rejected

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected proposed state constitutional amendments to legalize marijuana and to allow casino gambling in the state. In an opinion dated Friday, she rejected the marijuana proposal by Larry Morris of West Fork, writing that it's ambiguous and nearly identical to a later proposal submitted by Mary Berry of Summit.

Chicago, IL

