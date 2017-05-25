Man Sentenced To Prison; 18 People Ar...

Man Sentenced To Prison; 18 People Arrested In Gang-Related Drug Bust In Northwest Arkansas

The Department of Justice announced on Thursday the sentencing of a man who was organizing drug trafficking in Northwest Arkansas using a contraband cell phone from a prison in California. This investigation led to the indictment of 18 other people in the Western District of Arkansas and took 25 pounds of meth off of the streets.

