Little Rock homeless-meal panel divided on objectives; drugs, other issues arise at meeting
Before a committee of advocates, nonprofit representatives, business owners and Little Rock officials can recommend a solution on how to go about feeding large groups of homeless people, they will first have to agree on the problem. A 14-member committee appointed to study the best way to feed the homeless, particularly in city parks, convened for the first time Tuesday with an assignment to offer to the city Board of Directors by July 11 a recommendation on how to proceed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Bad Dad
|36,093
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC