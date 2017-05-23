Little Rock homeless-meal panel divided on objectives; drugs, other issues arise at meeting

Before a committee of advocates, nonprofit representatives, business owners and Little Rock officials can recommend a solution on how to go about feeding large groups of homeless people, they will first have to agree on the problem. A 14-member committee appointed to study the best way to feed the homeless, particularly in city parks, convened for the first time Tuesday with an assignment to offer to the city Board of Directors by July 11 a recommendation on how to proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.