Lice clinic opens in Cabot
Parents, if you've ever dealt with your kid coming home with lice, you know it can be a huge ordeal to get it off your kid and out of the house! It's why a new clinic just opened up in Cabot. It's like a hair salon for lice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|36,494
|Stupid Redhead PMS'er
|13 hr
|turbodawg
|3
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|5
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|69
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC