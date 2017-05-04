Leg found in Arkansas lake 16 years a...

Leg found in Arkansas lake 16 years ago was that of Kansan

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

Authorities say part of a human leg found in an Arkansas lake in 2001 has been identified as that of a Kansas man who drowned nearly 30 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min BARNEYII 35,519
Why should go for green movers? Thu jandbmovers 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 4 Now_What- 44
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
News Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t... Apr 28 okimar 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,825,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC