Land of OZ - Northwest Arkansas finds...

Land of OZ - Northwest Arkansas finds its own Emerald City

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Bike Magazine

I wasn't entirely surprised to see a restaurant's claw machine game filled solely with plastic pigs after crossing into Arkansas, but walking into Bentonville's 21c-a hotel so hip it can get away with having the moniker of a basement apartment-I'm dumbfounded. The lobby isn't a lobby, but a gallery filled with artistic works that are the antithesis of color-coordinated couch art.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 2 hr Show phartzz 45
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) 4 hr just sayin 9
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr guest 35,502
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC