Kill Arts Funding? New Federal Budget Gives It a Raise, Defying Trump
The new federal spending bill would spare -- and even slightly increase -- funding for three arts-related agencies that President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating : the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities. The agreement announced Monday calls for the CPB's budget to remain the same, at $445 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|sue2
|35,503
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|Mon
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|Mon
|Chiquita Welch
|1
|Kenneth Williams: Arkansas moving ahead with 4t...
|Apr 28
|okimar
|2
|Arkansas carries out first of several planned e...
|Apr 22
|Geezer
|2
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|Apr 21
|A Hole
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC