Katy Perry in 'Idol' talks; Travis Scott arrested; 'SNL' highlights; more: AM Buzz

Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. It's a big week for Katy Perry : She announced a new album "Witness," featuring "Chained the Rhythm," a huge tour and released a steamy music video for latest single "Bon Appetit" featuring Migos, where she becomes a tasty meal.

