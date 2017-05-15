Katy Perry in 'Idol' talks; Travis Sc...

Katy Perry in 'Idol' talks; Travis Scott arrested; 'SNL' highlights; more: AM Buzz

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Katy Perry performs at Wango Tango at StubHub Center on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Carson, Calif. It's a big week for Katy Perry : She announced a new album "Witness," featuring "Chained the Rhythm," a huge tour and released a steamy music video for latest single "Bon Appetit" featuring Migos, where she becomes a tasty meal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 42 min BARNEYII 35,725
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,050,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC