Justices seeking 11% raise

The Arkansas Supreme Court wants the commission that sets the pay of elected state officials to boost the annual salaries of the chief justice to $199,800 and the six justices to $184,815, an 11 percent increase, Chief Justice Dan Kemp told the commission on Tuesday. With three of its seven members absent from Tuesday's meeting, the Independent Citizens Commission decided to delay any decisions on proposing pay raises for any officials until its next meeting next month.

