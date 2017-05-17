Justices seeking 11% raise
The Arkansas Supreme Court wants the commission that sets the pay of elected state officials to boost the annual salaries of the chief justice to $199,800 and the six justices to $184,815, an 11 percent increase, Chief Justice Dan Kemp told the commission on Tuesday. With three of its seven members absent from Tuesday's meeting, the Independent Citizens Commission decided to delay any decisions on proposing pay raises for any officials until its next meeting next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 min
|Question
|35,817
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC