Judge orders Arkansas to conduct autopsy on executed inmate
Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmate Marcel Williams who is one of two Arkansas killers set to die Monday On Thursday night, Arkansas carried out the fourth of eight executions it scheduled over 11 days, putting Kenneth Williams to death for the murder of a deputy prison warden almost two decades earlier. A motorist passes by the entrance to the Cummins Unit prison near Varner, Ark., on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
