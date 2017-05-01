John Burgess to Speak at Arkansas Small Business Awards Luncheon
John Burgess, president of Mainstream Technologies Inc. of Little Rock, is the keynote speaker at this week's 27th Annual Arkansas Small Business Awards Luncheon.
