Huckabee: Those Waging Terror Attacks Are 'Subhuman'

7 hrs ago

Terrorists such as the one involved in Monday's attack in Manchester are "subhuman" because they "intentionally try to kill the most vulnerable among us," former Gov. Mike Huckabee said Wednesday. "I agree with the president - you can call them losers; you can call them monsters; you can call them animals - they're subhuman," Huckabee told Fox News' " Fox and Friends " program.

Chicago, IL

