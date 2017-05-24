Huckabee: Those Waging Terror Attacks Are 'Subhuman'
Terrorists such as the one involved in Monday's attack in Manchester are "subhuman" because they "intentionally try to kill the most vulnerable among us," former Gov. Mike Huckabee said Wednesday. "I agree with the president - you can call them losers; you can call them monsters; you can call them animals - they're subhuman," Huckabee told Fox News' " Fox and Friends " program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Emily
|36,104
|construction
|May 19
|kass
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC