Huckabee Strums 'Sweet Home Alabama' On Streets Of Jerusalem
Mike Huckabee, the former Arkansas governor, has always prided himself on a bluegrass aesthetic - from a book titled "God, Guns, Grits and Gravy" to a Fox News show that featured a musical interlude for Southern rock. Formerly of Fox and now with Trinity Broadcasting Network, Huckabee's was in Israel taping a television special when he decided to busk the classic song "Sweet Home Alabama," the lead single of the '60's band Lynyrd Skynyrd, with his band.
