Huckabee defends Colbert from calls for FCC punishment
Former GOP Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee made a First Amendment argument in defense of late night talk show host Stephen Colbert on Saturday. Huckabee scolded fellow conservatives as "misguided" for demanding the FCC take action against the comedian over his recent comments about President Trump.
