Huckabee blasts SNL's 'silly, sexist, misogynist' portrayal of daughter
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says his daughter can take a joke, but "Saturday Night Live"'s portrayal of Sarah Sanders crossed the line. "I thought it was a little bit silly, sexist, misogynist, but my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that," Huckabee told Fox Business on Tuesday.
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|Emily Dumping
|35,791
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
