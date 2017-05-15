Huckabee blasts SNL's 'silly, sexist,...

Huckabee blasts SNL's 'silly, sexist, misogynist' portrayal of daughter

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee says his daughter can take a joke, but "Saturday Night Live"'s portrayal of Sarah Sanders crossed the line. "I thought it was a little bit silly, sexist, misogynist, but my daughter is certainly capable of handling a whole lot worse than that," Huckabee told Fox Business on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min Emily Dumping 35,791
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC