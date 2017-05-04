Huckabee attacked over 'racist' Cinco...

Huckabee attacked over 'racist' Cinco de Mayo tweet

20 hrs ago

Former Arkansas governor and Republican presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee has been accused of racism for tweeting his plans to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. He said he would drink a jar of "hot salsa" and watch old Speedy Gonzales cartoons to mark the 5 May celebration.

