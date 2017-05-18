Hill, Hamlin among 9 in latest UA hall class
Football players Ken Hamlin, Madre Hill, Louis Campbel and Bo Busby are among nine inductees for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Sports Hall of Honor class for 2017 announced Thursday. Other inductees are Troy Eklund , Melvin Lister Jack O'Keefe , Amy Wright and Chin Bee Khoo .
