Gov. Hutchinson wants residents' help to transform Arkansas

Governor Asa Hutchinson launched the state's MyIdea project at a news conference on Thursday, a direct line to state agencies that will give Arkansans a chance to contribute ideas for ways to improve services, increase efficiencies and streamline state government. Starting today, Arkansans may submit ideas online at www.myidea.arkansas.gov or by phone at 7MY-IDEA or 683-IDEA.

