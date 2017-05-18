Gov. Hutchinson wants residents' help to transform Arkansas
Governor Asa Hutchinson launched the state's MyIdea project at a news conference on Thursday, a direct line to state agencies that will give Arkansans a chance to contribute ideas for ways to improve services, increase efficiencies and streamline state government. Starting today, Arkansans may submit ideas online at www.myidea.arkansas.gov or by phone at 7MY-IDEA or 683-IDEA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 min
|Bad Dad
|35,886
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
