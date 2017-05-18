Get Moving Arkansas! draws fourth gra...

Get Moving Arkansas! draws fourth graders from across state to Conway

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

In its debut, Get Moving Arkansas! drew more than 320 fourth graders, their physical education teachers and parents to the University of Central Arkansas' Bill Stephens Track and Field on April 25. The event, which included 13 fitness stations, was sponsored by Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center and University of Central Arkansas. Get Moving Arkansas! included schools from Batesville, Mountainburg, White Hall, Guy-Perkins, Fountain Lake Sacred Heart and Lamar as well as Marguerite Vann, Ellen Smith, Woodrow Cummins and Jim Stone Elementary Schools in Conway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Question 35,884
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,803 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC