Get Moving Arkansas! draws fourth graders from across state to Conway
In its debut, Get Moving Arkansas! drew more than 320 fourth graders, their physical education teachers and parents to the University of Central Arkansas' Bill Stephens Track and Field on April 25. The event, which included 13 fitness stations, was sponsored by Conway Regional Health and Fitness Center and University of Central Arkansas. Get Moving Arkansas! included schools from Batesville, Mountainburg, White Hall, Guy-Perkins, Fountain Lake Sacred Heart and Lamar as well as Marguerite Vann, Ellen Smith, Woodrow Cummins and Jim Stone Elementary Schools in Conway.
