Former DHS worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault 7 MIN

Former DHS worker pleads not guilty to sexual assault

A former employee of the Arkansas Department of Human Services pleaded not guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. A trial was scheduled for August 15, 2017.

