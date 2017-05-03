Forecasters: Storms in Arkansas could bring up to 2 inches of rain to already saturated state
Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible across much of Arkansas by Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. A flash flood warning has been issued for portions of central and western Arkansas as heavy rainfall saturates the region.
