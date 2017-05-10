Forecasters expand severe weather threat in Arkansas; hail, damaging winds main concerns
All but the southeast corner of Arkansas faces a risk for severe weather in late-week storms, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Northwest Arkansas has been upgraded to an enhanced risk.
