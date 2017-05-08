Flood Relief TelethonDial 501-340-492...

Flood Relief TelethonDial 501-340-4922 to help

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KURB-FM Little Rock

Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The number is 501-340-4922. All donations made will stay in Arkansas to assist with storm clean-up and recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KURB-FM Little Rock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 9 min BARNEYII 35,509
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 17 hr Show phartzz 45
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) 18 hr just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
Asking about elm street update today May 1 Chiquita Welch 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC