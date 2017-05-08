Flood Relief TelethonDial 501-340-4922 to help
Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. The number is 501-340-4922. All donations made will stay in Arkansas to assist with storm clean-up and recovery.
