First overseas trip brings out the best in billionaire businessman president

While the beltway swamp-dwellers in Washington, D.C., slither amongst each other in lairs like Capitol Hill and CNN, President Trump is overseas reestablishing the United States as an unabashed superpower with a serious and forceful agenda. Governor Mike Huckabee put it best in a tweet: "If Dems and press showed @realDonaldTrump 1/2 as much respect as Saudis have, we would have health care, tax cuts, and LOTS of jobs already."

