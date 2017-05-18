First overseas trip brings out the be...

First overseas trip brings out the best in billionaire businessman president

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

While the beltway swamp-dwellers in Washington, D.C., slither amongst each other in lairs like Capitol Hill and CNN, President Trump is overseas reestablishing the United States as an unabashed superpower with a serious and forceful agenda. Governor Mike Huckabee put it best in a tweet: "If Dems and press showed @realDonaldTrump 1/2 as much respect as Saudis have, we would have health care, tax cuts, and LOTS of jobs already."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Bad Dad 36,031
construction Fri kass 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot May 11 Those farts 47
News Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16) May 8 just sayin 9
Why should go for green movers? May 4 jandbmovers 1
News Statewide traffic hub in works May 1 I spy with my lil I 2
News Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies May 1 Hostis Publicus 3
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,704 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC