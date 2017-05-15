'Dumber than a bag of hammers': Internet lights up...

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was harshly criticized by CNN viewers on Monday after she defended President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey with old talking points that the White House had already abandoned. "The American public, the bureau, the Attorney General, so many senators, members of Congress - on both sides of the aisle - had lost confidence in Director Comey, in his ability to do his job," Rutledge told CNN's Kate Bolduan.

