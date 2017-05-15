'Dumber than a bag of hammers': Internet lights up...
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge was harshly criticized by CNN viewers on Monday after she defended President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey with old talking points that the White House had already abandoned. "The American public, the bureau, the Attorney General, so many senators, members of Congress - on both sides of the aisle - had lost confidence in Director Comey, in his ability to do his job," Rutledge told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Ashamed
|35,778
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|May 11
|Those farts
|47
|Arkansas man sues police officer for excessive ... (Jul '16)
|May 8
|just sayin
|9
|Why should go for green movers?
|May 4
|jandbmovers
|1
|Statewide traffic hub in works
|May 1
|I spy with my lil I
|2
|Federal budget deal would spare arts agencies
|May 1
|Hostis Publicus
|3
|Asking about elm street update today
|May 1
|Chiquita Welch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC